The new Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape says her office is gearing itself to deliver the best possible service to the public.

As the first woman to hold this position, Advocate Nicolette Bell says clearing backlogs created by the Covid pandemic is high on the priority list.

Numerous criminal matters including murder, gender based violence and organised crime among others, will receive particular attention.

Source: SABC