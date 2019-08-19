Afghanistan: Scores killed in Kabul wedding blast

At least 63 people have been killed and scores wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, according to officials, in the deadliest attack in Kabul this year.
The suicide blast took place on Saturday night in the men’s reception area of the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul in a minority Shia neighbourhood packed with people celebrating a marriage.
Women and children were among the casualties, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday.
The blast comes as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan’s US-backed government.
The Taliban denied any involvement, calling Saturday’s blast “forbidden and unjustifiable”, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the group “cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide [a] platform for terrorists”.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ghani strongly condemned the “inhumane attack” and called for an “extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses”.
I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred.
One witness, Sahi, said he was at the back of the wedding hall when the explosion happened.
“It was very big,” he told Al Jazeera. “I fell down where I was. When I stood up I saw tables and people were scattered everywhere. The scene was awful. My brother was injured. Most of my friends were killed.”
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis, reporting from an emergency hospital in central Kabul, where many of the injured were being treated, said: “Dozens of people are waiting for any news of loved ones.”
“People have been ferried here all night, the wounded and also the dead, people caught up in this explosion,” she added.
Sunni Muslim armed groups, including the Taliban and ISIL, have repeatedly attacked the Shia Hazara minorities in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan over the years.
Fighters have periodically struck Afghan weddings, which are seen as easy targets because they frequently lack rigorous security precautions.
On July 12, at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. ISIL, which has a growing footprint in the region, claimed responsibility for the blast.
Omar Zakhilwal, a former adviser to President Ghani who was also the President’s Special Representative and Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, said a peace deal with the Taliban would remove an environment which makes it easy to carry out “terrorist activities”.
“Whenever peace talks heat up, such attacks increase,” he told Al Jazeera from the Afghan capital.
“This should not deter those talks,” Zakhilwal added. “If anything, they should strengthen the resolve for pushing forward with the peace talks.”