Africa Halal Week spotlights WCape as halal export hub

The Cape Town International Convention Centre was abuzz with activity on Monday for the start of Africa Halal Week 2019 which runs until the 9 October. Delegates from various halal sectors are gathering in Cape Town for the second year, showcasing inspiring opportunities presented by the Halal market on the continent, and particularly the Halal industry in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape is home to a large Muslim population, and a rich and diverse tapestry of Islamic history and culture which has earned the reputation for being among the world’s most friendly destination for Muslims.

Africa Halal Week is spearheaded by the Western Cape government to tap into the unique halal offerings of the province. The global Halal food market represents a significant opportunity for the Western Cape in this regard, as the global Halal market size is expected to reach US$9.7 trillion by 2025.

More significantly, under Project Khulisa, halal trade in the Western Cape has grown over the last four years, with the sum of halal relevant exports to all consumers increasing from R43.7 billion in 2015 to R52.9 billion in 2018 – a 21 per cent growth. Under the ausp

It is estimated in 2018, that Halal exports contributed almost 8 per cent of Western Cape total exports, while the top Halal export markets in that year were the UAE, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, while export growth to Turkey doubled.

“We continue to embark on innovative programmes of action as we seek to build economic growth, economic resilience and economic inclusion to ensure job creation opportunities in the Western Cape,” said MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, addressing delegates at the event.

“Africa Halal Week 2019 is a great example of the Western Cape Government’s focus on export-led growth in the Halal economy and is hosted in collaboration with the Western Cape Government’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the City of Cape Town and Wesgro.

Over 24 international buyers will be joining this year’s event from countries including Mozambique, United States of America, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, India the United Kingdom, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ghana.

More than 63 exhibitors have been confirmed, covering a range of sectors, including Islamic banking, modest fashion, film and media promotion, cuisine and investment and trade.

“We welcome the players and thought leaders in the Halal industry to the Western Cape and encourage them to explore the opportunities we offer,” said Maynier.

“To this end, I look forward to attending the First National Bank (FNB) Business Networking Function where attendees will have the opportunity to network and create the all-important business connections in the Western Cape Halal industry that only Africa Halal Week can offer.”

For more information on this event visit www.capehalal.com

