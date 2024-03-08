Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Africa Muslims Agency (AMA) has embarked upon its Go-Beyond Ramadaan campaign, where the organisation will be assisting individuals from 22 countries, including Palestine, Mozambique, Syria, and rural Malawi.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Thursday, Regional Director of AMA Hassan Choonara said every year post-Ramadan, the agency assesses afflicted countries along with the challenges and impact these countries endure.

“We try to evaluate how we can sustain and empower families come the next Ramadaan. We try to empower the lives of families with the conditions that are affecting people in need and to ensure long-term sustainability for affected persons,” explained Choonara.

We want to expand the reach of the relief and assistance we provide globally, said Choonara, but we also face “huge challenges in different parts of the world.”

“We have to navigate difficult areas and terrains to provide relief as every circumstance and situation is different. We have to ensure we access the most hard-to-reach areas, whether it be Africa, or we have to cross crocodile-infested waters to get to villages, this is what we have to do,” detailed Choonara.

Choonara added that the AMA team is currently in the South of Sri Lanka where there is minimal access to water.

“A lot of people are living in makeshift homes made of mud, bricks, and whatever they could find. So when the harsh rain comes, these structures do not stand a chance,” said Choonara.

Furthermore, he appealed to those who wish to contribute generously may do so by visiting the AMA website or visiting the Western Cape offices at 22 Belgravia Road, Belgravia Est Athlone.

Photo: AMA/Facebook