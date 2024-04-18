Africa4Palestine expresses its dismay for the giant retail brand Woolworths following the stocking of Israeli products on its shelves

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The human rights organisation Africa4Palestine has expressed its dismay for the giant retail brand Woolworths. This comes after customers in Cape Town discovered Israeli products on the shelves, specifically Sodastream sparkling water machines alleged to be produced in and imported from Israel.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Thursday, Africa4Palestine’s Alie Komape said the observation from customers was noted approximately two weeks ago when one of the citizens brought the matter to their attention.

“There is a broader concern for us in the world that Israeli products should be boycotted due to the ongoing genocide, but also because Woolies had assured us that they do not have Israeli products on their shelf,” explained Komape.

Komape added that the organisation released a statement last year that put a halt to the boycott Woolies campaign, following the assurances from Woolies’ CEO Roy Enzo Bagattini.

“We released a statement knowing very well Woolies made an assurance to us, and we are now in consultation with our partners and other civil society organisations on the possibility of resuming the boycott Woolworths campaign.” “Currently, it seems as if Woolies are secretly selling Israeli products, and we are convinced that the Water Front branch is not the only store stocking Israeli products,” stressed Komape.

*VOC has reached out to Woolworths but did not respond in the time of publishing.

Photo: Africa4Palestine /Facebook