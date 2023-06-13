African experts discuss DNA analysis’s role in criminal investigations

Share this article

The third annual Forensic DNA Symposium starts on Tuesday in Cape Town. The gathering, which is the largest of its kind in Africa, aims to bring together local and international forensic experts to unpack the crucial role of DNA analysis in criminal investigations and humanitarian cases.

The symposium will cover a number of key themes, including advances in forensic DNA, and gender-based violence initiatives, including sexual violence in conflict.

Regional Director of DNA for Africa, Dr Vanessa Lynch says, “This is such a unique event because it features thought-provoking that really ignite engaging discussions amongst both audience and presenters. It pushes the boundaries of forensic knowledge by exploring new advances in DNA analysis, as well as a holistic approach to the resolution of crime and to assist in humanitarian efforts using forensic DNA.”

Source: SABC News