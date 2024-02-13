African Muslims Agency (AMA) conducts its live cross-over to launch the Aman School of Excellence Finetown

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Today marked a significant day for the African Muslims Agency (AMA) offices in Belgravia, Cape Town, as AMA conducted its live cross-over to launch the Aman School of Excellence Finetown.

“Today is important for the students who are registered to the donors of South Africa who have sponsored a student from the refugee camps,” the adminstrative for AMA in Cape Town, Iddrisa Ebrahim, told VOC News.

“The school is based on the model of the Aman Shcool in Lebanon, and it is giving refugee children first class education. We have about a 100 students who are registered for this school, and it is only due to the donors of this country who have made this possible,” explained Ebrahim.

Ebrahim went on to explain the dynamic of sponsor versus learner and how relations can be maintained between the parties.

“When a donor makes a full contribution, we allocate a profile of a child that has been profiled to attend this school. That profile will be sent to the donor, as well as updates on the child’s performance and progress. At the end of the academic year, they will get full feedback,” explained Ebrahim.

Various AMA attendees and stakeholders attended the opening, and delivered speeches, with the likes of AMA’s Director Imraan Choonara, who addressed the crowd on the importance of leaning and supporting each other.

“We are not who we are by ourselves as we are made up by our experiences, influences, advice and of people who have sowed and ploughed into us over decades. Each level of us should be so humbled by this experience because it never us, but because of others,” proclaimed Choonara. “Children do not care how much we know until they know how much we care,” said Choonara during his speech.

Photo: VOCfm