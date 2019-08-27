Africa’s First Human Rights Cycle Tour officially launched

Share this article

















Another major cycle race is set to take Cape Town by storm next year, one with the sole purpose of raising awareness on global human rights. The 2020 Human Rights Cycle Tour was launched at the Kaaf Human Rights Centre in Woodstock at the weekend – the first of its kind on the African continent. Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the race, earmarked for Sunday 29th March 2020.

Intended as an annual fundraising event for the Human Rights Centre, the event is pioneered by the Kaaf Trust and spearheaded by Dr Anwah Nagia, a notable anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

The cycle tour hopes to attract over 6 500 local and international cycling enthusiasts across varying demographics all vying collectively for the upliftment and adherence of human rights and social justice across the world.

Mohammed Jaffer, Chairman of the Human Rights Cycle Tour called the event a “national imperative” and of “global importance”.

The cycle tour is no ordinary one but a race strongly referencing a call for the protection of human rights in the wake of mass gross violations of human rights and dignity, more recently in places such as Kashmir, Syria, Palestine, among others.

“We are elated. Every sponsor on board endorsed us. It was a well-represented community that have come out from businesspeople to communities from all walks of life- all shades, said Dr Anwah Nagia.

The room filled was filled with social justice activists and community activists all sharing in the excitement for the upcoming cycle tour. On the evening of the launch, an estimated 1200 individuals registered for the Human Rights cycle tour alone.

The route is 75 km, one which was deliberately carved out in order to include historically important human rights memorials and landmarks such as the Castle of Good Hope, the Cape Town Parade, and the site of the Trojan Horse massacre in Athlone – which was a gathering locus for anti-Apartheid protests, particularly held by students and which saw three young students killed and several others injured when armed police opened fire on them on 15th October 1985.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to sponsors and media partners through a special unveiling at the launch. Sponsors and media partner brands who did not hesitate at jumping on board are brands: Cape Times, Smile FM and iTV and the Sponsors RetroActive, Fairsure, Jive and Busy Corner Meat Hyper.

Entries are now open for the race for humanity!

General Queries: info@humanrightscycletour.co.za

Website: www.humanrightscycletour.com

