Agriculture Department quarantines farms in Western Cape due to Avian Influenza

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in the Western Cape has compelled the Department of Agriculture to quarantine many farms, preventing the movement of live animals or eggs.

Over 500 000 chickens have been culled as a result of the outbreak, and eggs have been destroyed to prevent the sickness from spreading further.

The move will cause a shortage of both eggs and chickens and subsequently push up prices for these products.

Food inflation for meat and eggs increased by 14.5% and 9.5% on a year-on-year basis respectively, and this could result in more pressure on the consumer.

Head of Information and Marketing at FNB, Dawie Marie says, “This might result in a short-term increase in the egg prices due to the availability, but an increase would not be that significant at this stage. Should the outbreaks persist and spread to other farms we might see more increases. For now, I think the situation is under control and consumers can be at ease that the eggs and poultry products that they do consume are safe for consumption.”

Source: SABC News