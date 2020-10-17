Agrizzi spends second day in hospital

Share this article

















Former BOSASA chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has spent a second day in hospital in Johannesburg where his condition has been described as stable. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday, after spending one night in jail.

Agrizzi was denied bail on Wednesday, after being deemed a flight risk.

He faces charges related to four tenders awarded to BOSASA and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between 2004 and 2007. The contracts included rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and fencing.

The fraud and corruption case of Agrizzi and co-accused, former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, former Chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former BOSASA Executive Andries van Tonder has been postponed to November 26.

The four were arrested early last year following a high profile investigation by the correctional service department.

The matter was postponed for further investigations as the prosecuting team is still negotiating issues of disclosure of some documents related to the case.

Agrizzi was absent in court following his hospitalisation. Agrizzi was transferred from prison in Johannesburg to an external public hospital for medical attention.

He spent his first night in prison on Wednesday after he was denied bail in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. His lawyer, Daniel Witz says he can’t issue an update.

“I can’t give you an update because I’m waiting for one that I can tell you but I don’t have an update, we should hear an update around lunchtime.”

The four men remain out on bail of R20 000 each.

Source: SABC News