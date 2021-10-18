Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

AGU arrest three in connection with Mitchells Plain mass shooting

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Local police have arrested three suspects in connection with a mass shooting incident in Montclair in Mitchells Plain where a woman was killed and seven others injured. South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut says Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night and arrested the suspects aged 22, 35 and 38 who are all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder.
VOC

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.