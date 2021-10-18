AGU arrest three in connection with Mitchells Plain mass shooting

Local police have arrested three suspects in connection with a mass shooting incident in Montclair in Mitchells Plain where a woman was killed and seven others injured. South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut says Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night and arrested the suspects aged 22, 35 and 38 who are all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder.
VOC