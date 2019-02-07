AGU search for suspects after father is murdered outside Mitchells Plain school

By Tauhierah Salie

Police are searching for suspects after a father was shot and killed outside his child’s school in Mitchells plain on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old victim is believed to have been dropping his children off when he was approached by two armed suspects. The suspects shot and fatally wounded him in full view of fellow parents, teachers and children.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the incident occurred just before 08h00 and left several spectators in need of counselling.

“A teacher who was on scholar patrol and witnessed the incident is deeply traumatised. Two school psychologists are at the school to provide counselling and support,” she said.

The school’s principal Keith Riddle says trauma counselling has been offered to pupils and staff.

“Something has to be done. We can’t wait until May or June when politicians take over. Our communities need intervention. I don’t condone these incidents, these incidents upset the running of schools.”

The department has asked the police to increase visibility in the area, particularly on Wednesday, when school comes out later.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder will be investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit, with no arrests so far made.

In October last year, well-known lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead while taking his children to school in Sea Point.

