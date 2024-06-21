Aid organisation, GOTG to continue assisting those affected by severe storms

Share this article

By Rachel Mohamed

Aid organization Gift of the Givers (GOTG) says they are working tirelessly to assist those affected by the inclement weather that caused havoc in recent days.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Gift of the Givers Project Manager, Ali Sablay expressed gratitude towards the many organizations that assisted them in providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the storms in parts of the Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

“Our operations continue as we are currently busy with the mop-up operations in Kariega in the Eastern Cape and the Buffalo City metro. As you know about three weeks ago, there was severe flooding in the region, leaving 10 fatally wounded and several others injured. Our teams have been busy with distributions ever since that day,” he added.

Sably further said that their teams will remain on the ground to assist people as the need arises.

“We are handing humanitarian aid in terms of food parcels and blankets to those people who will be relocated back to their homes as they were currently staying in shelters. Our teams are still on the ground to assist all the families affected in the areas mentioned and we will remain on the ground until all families are sorted out,” he stated.

The humanitarian organization has been swamped by requests for help from those affected by the inclement weather conditions. Sablay also mentioned that there was more demand with few supplies as they were running short of resources for those affected by the floods.

“The demand is more than the supply. We have three provinces in need of assistance with a limited number of resources available, however will do what we can to assist all those in need,” he shared.