Air strike hits north-west Syria, kills 2 in first aerial bombardment since earthquake

At least two people were killed in an air strike on a motorcycle in the rebel-held zone of north-west Syria on Friday, the local civil defence said, in the first aerial bombing on the area since a devastating earthquake nearly three weeks ago, Reuters reports.

The rescue force that operates in opposition-held parts of Syria said two unidentified people were hit in an air strike carried out by “an unidentified aerial drone”.

Local monitors had earlier reported the air strike but not the casualties, saying it took place near Syria’s border with Turkiye.

There was no claim of responsibility for the air strike.

The Syrian government and its ally, Russia, have heavily bombarded the zone in the past.

US aircraft has also hit the north much more rarely to take out hard line targets.

More than 5,800 people died across Syria in the 6 February earthquake, the bulk of them in the rebel-held north-west.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo: Pexels