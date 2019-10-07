Airchefs staff may embark on strike on Monday

Share this article

















The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has advised people who intend to fly that its members at Airchefs will embark on a strike if the Labour Court in Johannesburg rules in favour of the union on Monday.

Members affiliated to NUMSA opted to down tools after the withdrawal of their anniversary bonus – a benefit for employees marking the start of their employment at Airchefs – from January this year.

The O.R. Tambo, Cape Town, and King Shaka international airports are among those that are expected to be affected.

NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “SAA, SA Express, SA Airlink, Mango Airlines, Air Mauritius, SWISS Airlines, SAA Lounges and canteens, South African Airways Technical canteens will not have any catering or food and this is why as NUMSA, we’re advising all those who are intending to fly on any of those airlines to pack a skhafthin’ or a lunchbox because there will be no catering.”

Watch below:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments