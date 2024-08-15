Al Ikhlaas Academia Library launches inaugural Golf Day

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

An air of jubilation filled the Al Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre in Lansdowne last week Wednesday where the media launch of its inaugural Golf Day teed off!

Addressing the crowd of philanthropists, CEO at Islamia College, Sheikh Sadulla Khan said the fundraiser aims to support the work the Academia Library does. It is a means to sustain the ‘sanctuary of learning’.

“This is an institution that allows for moments of learning, reflection and research. It is a space where empowerment is at the forefront. The library is a means of support to the students at Islamia College and its surrounding areas,” beamed Khan.

The events team at the Academia Library intends to host its Golf Day annually to create a viable outlet that will support the work undertaken by its team.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Academia Library, Dr Elias Parker applauded the efforts of staff during its darkest hours.

“The library came close to shutting its doors during the pandemic. However, it was the staff that kept the beacon of hope burning during that trying time. The library is a hub of social cohesion in our community. We have hosted several book launches by local authors. We presented art classes for little kids during the holiday season and much like Golf, reading a book isn’t about the destination but traversing the journey,” said Parker.

Title Sponsor Wholesun Bread Spokesperson Safaraaz Hamza said the company was proud to be a part of the initiative.

“We pray that this venture is a success, and it is important to be cognizant of the privilege that we hold to be able to be support this Golf Day. Let us use the example of the Prophet Muhammad SAW where we are reminded to keep the enthusiasm alive, so we don’t lose sight of the mission,” stated Hamza.

The event is presented by Spar MG.

Keynote Speaker, Finance Revenue Manager at the City of Cape Town (COCT) Beresford Williams alluded to the troubles of the time and how a fundraiser of this nature will amplify the voice of learning.

“It is commendable that this initiative aims to invest in our children and our youth. I can only commend the people who have worked tirelessly to inspire our youngsters in an age where it is challenging to impart core values and instill respect. May all those with a hand in this fundraiser be blessed because this is solely to support our communities that are in turmoil at present,” added Williams.

The Golf Day is set to take place at the Rondebosch Golf course in Sybrand Park on the 24th September 2024.