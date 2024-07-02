Al Jama-ah’s second MP: “The party will not be silent in parliament when it comes to liberation and freedom of the Palestinians”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The political party Al Jama-ah announced the swearing-in of its second member of Parliament, Advocate Shameemah Salie, who was sworn in on Monday in the Speaker’s Boardroom at Parliament. The first post was attributed to its leader, Hon Ganief Hendricks, who is now the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Social Development.

The party claimed to have experienced some “internal challenges” when it initially advocated for the second candidate, Councillor Imraan Ismail Moosa, to be sworn in.

According to a statement, Moosa occupies an important position in the City of Johannesburg, where he is the Chairperson of the Environmental Infrastructure and Services Department (EISD).

“The party felt it would be best for him to continue in his position until May next year to take up his position as a Member of Parliament (MP),” stated Al Jama-ah.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, MP Salie outlined her perspectives following her new appointment.

“After being sworn in yesterday, I realized the very exciting, nerve-wracking, yet daunting responsibility of a nation that you hold upon you and the expectations of those who have supported you throughout the years,” expressed Salie.

She expressed a heartfelt congratulations to Hendricks on his new position and noted the crucial role the position plays when it comes to community development.

“I hope this position will enable us to assist the people in our country in a beneficial way, inshallah (if God will it).” “As for my appointment as a Muslim female, there are a lot of expectations, but the reality is that I am a mother, a sister, and the list goes on. A woman brings a very different perspective to parliament. I think more women are needed in these roles to ensure the best interests of the vulnerable, such as elders, children, and women at large,” reiterated Salie.

She further highlighted her plans for her role moving forward, saying she would pick up on a lot of the community work, though she is still processing, what she described as an “exciting but huge responsibility.”

“I have been a Palestinian activist for many years, and I will be continuing the projects I have been doing with other key role players, advocating for the freedom of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, Congo, and other areas of oppression.” “The party will not be silent in parliament, especially when it comes to liberation and freedom of the Palestinians,” assured Salie.

Photo: Al Jama-ah/Facebook