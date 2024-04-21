Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Al Jama-ah unveils candidates for Provincial cabinet in Western Cape elections

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Al Jama-ah marked its 17th anniversary today with a celebration at the Eagle Park Masjid. The event was not only a milestone for the party but also served as a platform for significant announcements.

Certificates were officially presented to Al Jamaah’s Western Cape candidates during the ceremony. Among the highlights was the unveiling of the party’s candidates for the provincial cabinet. The CEO of Al Jama-ah, Professor Mogammad Haron was introduced as the premier candidate for the Western Cape, supported by a team of accomplished individuals including Advocates Yusuf Khan Dalwai, Shameemah Dollie Salie, and Fay Nagia.

Al Jama-ah National spokesperson Advocate Shameemah Dollie Salie further elaborated on the premier candidate’s team, introducing environmental specialists Nathmi Salie, Salim Hassan, Moulana Galil Brinkuis, and Faried Achmat. Additionally, youth candidates Ruwa Ramla Malgas and Moulana Shafiek Nolan were named as part of Al Jamaah’s diverse lineup.

The party emphasized that these candidates were selected based on their qualifications and skills, believed to be crucial for effecting positive change in the province.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.