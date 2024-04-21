Al Jama-ah unveils candidates for Provincial cabinet in Western Cape elections

Share this article

Al Jama-ah marked its 17th anniversary today with a celebration at the Eagle Park Masjid. The event was not only a milestone for the party but also served as a platform for significant announcements.

Certificates were officially presented to Al Jamaah’s Western Cape candidates during the ceremony. Among the highlights was the unveiling of the party’s candidates for the provincial cabinet. The CEO of Al Jama-ah, Professor Mogammad Haron was introduced as the premier candidate for the Western Cape, supported by a team of accomplished individuals including Advocates Yusuf Khan Dalwai, Shameemah Dollie Salie, and Fay Nagia.

Al Jama-ah National spokesperson Advocate Shameemah Dollie Salie further elaborated on the premier candidate’s team, introducing environmental specialists Nathmi Salie, Salim Hassan, Moulana Galil Brinkuis, and Faried Achmat. Additionally, youth candidates Ruwa Ramla Malgas and Moulana Shafiek Nolan were named as part of Al Jamaah’s diverse lineup.

The party emphasized that these candidates were selected based on their qualifications and skills, believed to be crucial for effecting positive change in the province.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied