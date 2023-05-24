Al Jama-ah’s Ganief Hendricks has called on the South African Police to take action against the two Jewish bodies based in Cape Town

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Yesterday Al Jama-ah’s Ganief Hendricks has called on the South African Police to take action against the two Jewish bodies residing in Cape Town. This comes after the members were believed to have propagated racism and the violation of the International Law that South Africa has signed.

“It is a criminal offense to support racism and apartheid Israel. The United Nations Resolution on Apartheid makes it mandatory for all Member States to support the resolution against Apartheid; Amnesty International has recognized apartheid as a crime and has called for the Israeli authorities to be held accountable for apartheid crimes,” said Al Jama-ah leader and founder Hendricks.

Al Jama-ah, further went on to call for the arrest of the UN Resolution and urging South African Police to execute the arrest of the two bodies advocating for racism and Apartheid Israel.

Photo: Pexels