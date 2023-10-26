Al Jazeera journalist loses numerous family members amid the ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The ongoing attacks by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip have led to the tragic loss of numerous family members of an Al Jazeera journalist.

This comes after Al Jazeerah’s station chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, lost his wife, son, and daughter, while the rest of his family is buried under the rubble in the Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Middle East Monitor political analyst, Usman Butt, said he is a senior journalist of Al Jazeerah and described Dahdouh as “the face of Gaza.”

“The footage that has come out about the death of his family is horrific as it depicts him going to the hospital and his wife, son, and daughter, who have been killed, and it shows the building that got hit and collapsed,” said Butt.

We have been hearing a lot about the numerous people being murdered in Gaza, explained Butt and this story puts another human face on it.

“Unfortunately, this is very common now in Gaza where for instance, 12 family members are killed in a single airstrike. For Dahdouh though, this was meant to be a safer place for him and his family who moved into,” added Butt.

Israel warned it would attack the northern part of Gaza, said Butt, as it issued a warning, telling everyone to leave.

“It was about 1 million people, and Dahdouh was one of them, and he moved into Central Gaza hoping his family would be safer but there is no safe place in Gaza,” reiterated Butt.

