Al Quds calls for support for Palestinians ‘defending Al Aqsa on behalf of entire Muslim ummah’

The Al Quds foundation has called on Capetonians to come out in numbers to highlight the plight of Palestinians suffering ongoing attacks by apartheid Israel.
Tensions remain high as Israeli forces have violently cleared al-Aqsa Mosque in Jeruselum of Palestinian musallies numerous times since the start of Ramadaan, making room for ultranationalist Israeli settlers during the Jewish Passover commemorations.

Palestinian organiser and coordinator of the Stop the Wall campaign Jamal Juma has accused the international community of double standards, saying it has failed to confront Israel’s aggressions but was quick to react in Ukraine.

One of the most prominent and vocal advocates of allowing Jews to pray in the complex is US-born Zionist Yehuda Glick, who was an MP with the Likud party between 2016 and 2019, has been among those advocating for Jewish prayer at the holy site- which has been banned for centuries.

Speaking to VOC, Al Quds foundation’s Sheikh Shahid Esau criticized the selective calls for justice:
“It’s in stark contrast to what is happening in the Ukraine – the whole world is crying out about the human rights abuses (and) the atrocities by the Russian aggression taking place. This bigotry, hypocrisy and discriminations and clear double standards practiced- by the West in Particular- not speaking up for a people that have been oppressed since 1945. How can you remain quiet?” questioned Sh Esau.
Sh Esau pointed to the responsibility to support the Palestinian muslims who are defending Masjid Al’ Aqsa on behalf of the entire Ummah’.
“At least we need to come out in numbers to show our support, to show our anger and outrage at what is happening there. We need to be consistent when we speak about human rights abuses- we should speak out no matter which government or people you belong to. Human life is sacred.”
The demonstration will take place for around half hour after Jumuah on Friday, 22 April 22, in the open space at Gatesville masjid moving to Klipfontein road. Participants are requested to wear their Palestinian regalia.
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.