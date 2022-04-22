Al Quds calls for support for Palestinians ‘defending Al Aqsa on behalf of entire Muslim ummah’

LOCAL

The Al Quds foundation has called on Capetonians to come out in numbers to highlight the plight of Palestinians suffering ongoing attacks by apartheid Israel.

Tensions remain high as Israeli forces have violently cleared al-Aqsa Mosque in Jeruselum of Palestinian musallies numerous times since the start of Ramadaan, making room for ultranationalist Israeli settlers during the Jewish Passover commemorations.

Palestinian organiser and coordinator of the Stop the Wall campaign Jamal Juma has accused the international community of double standards, saying it has failed to confront Israel’s aggressions but was quick to react in Ukraine.

One of the most prominent and vocal advocates of allowing Jews to pray in the complex is US-born Zionist Yehuda Glick, who was an MP with the Likud party between 2016 and 2019, has been among those advocating for Jewish prayer at the holy site- which has been banned for centuries.