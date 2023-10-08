Al Quds Foundation (SA) hosts a mass Khatam al Quran for the liberation of the oppressed Palestinians

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the escalated attacks on our besieged brothers and sisters in Palestine by the Israeli occupation forces, the Al Quds Foundation (SA) is currently hosting a mass Khatam al Quran for the liberation of the oppressed Palestinians at Masjidul Quds in Rylands between Asr and Maghrib today.

The Muslim Judicial Council’s (MJC) Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels and Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie addressed the crowd on the objective of the gathering.

This comes after the Pro-Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning, sending its Palestinian allies into Israeli territory to take back the besieged Gaza strip.

Since then, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in just a few hours while others are left wounded. According to recent reports, the current death toll brought on by the ongoing Palestinian attack hit a whopping 600 people.

Photo: Supplied