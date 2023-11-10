Al Quds Foundation (SA) is set to host a mass pro-Palestine protest

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Al Quds Foundation (SA) will be hosting a mass pro-Palestine protest tomorrow from 12 pm until 2 pm. The protest will commence from Muir Street Mosque in the City Bowl to Wale Street, proceeding to the Office of the Premier.

“We have collectively decided to undertake the largest March on Saturday, November 11 (2023), to advocate for the demands of the people of South Africa. These are the people who fought against the Apartheid regime in South Africa and are now standing against the Apartheid Occupation Force in Palestine,” said the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) in a statement.

We declare that our action campaign aims to restore equilibrium, peace, and harmony in the Holy Land of Palestine, expressed the official body, which is a shared sacred space for the Abrahamic faiths.

“We believe that the dispossessed land of the Palestinian people should be returned to its people. We call for the right to self-determination of Palestinians on their native lands from the river to the sea,” added the MJC.

The Council further emphasized its stance by condemning the “ethnically cleansed” strategy employed by Israeli occupation forces and described the current aggression in Gaza as “a genocidal military campaign.”

“The Palestinians have an inalienable right to resist settler colonialism and apartheid, which is a crime against humanity by all means necessary within international law. We demand the right of return of all Palestinian refugees with full reparation,” reiterated the MJC.

Photo: VOCfm