Al Quds Foundation (SA) to host first mass Palestine picket in Stellenbosch

By Ragheema Mclean

The Al Quds Foundation (SA) is gearing up to host a mass picket in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday, 17 February at the Kayamandi Taxi Rank in Stellenbosch.

The picket is set to commence at 9:30am and conclude at around 12pm.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, coordinator Yoonis Allie extended an invitation to the public, urging participation in large numbers.

“This is the first time ever that the Boland community has called for a mass protest, so we urge all the people in the Boland and all other people in the Western Cape to come out and support this event.” “The genocide in Gaza is increasing, and we need to do more,” he added.

The demonstration will kick off at the Kayamandi Taxi Rank, progress down the main road on Bird Street, and conclude at Die Braak Park.

Allie further emphasized the potential of individuals to effect change and stand in solidarity with the besieged Palestinians amid ongoing attacks by Israeli occupation forces.

“Every voice raised for Palestine matters, whether through large-scale demonstrations or small acts of solidarity. It’s imperative to intensify our efforts and support,” Allie reiterated.

