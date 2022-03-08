Alert to parents – Do not delay and prepare your enrolment documents today!

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced school admission process begins on Monday, 14 March and closes 15 April 2022. The WCED has urged parents not to delay their enrolments of documents that are required to support their application. These include: the last official school Report Card, ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner, Immunization card and Proof of Residence. According to Director for Communication, Bronagh Hammond, the WCED received over 70 000 late applications for the 2022 school year. She added the WCED admissions website is a free service, that is zero-rated.
VOC