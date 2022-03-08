Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Alert to parents – Do not delay and prepare your enrolment documents today!

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced school admission process begins on Monday, 14 March and closes 15 April 2022. The WCED has urged parents not to delay their enrolments of documents that are required to support their application. These include: the last official school Report Card, ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner, Immunization card and Proof of Residence. According to Director for Communication, Bronagh Hammond, the WCED received over 70 000 late applications for the 2022 school year. She added the WCED admissions website is a free service, that is zero-rated.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.