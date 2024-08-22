Algeria says it would build three hospitals in Gaza within 20 days and send hundreds of doctors

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Algeria claimed it would build three hospitals in Gaza within 20 days and send hundreds of doctors to assist thousands injured in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.

This comes as doctors are being detained and killed in Israeli bombardment, therefore lacking healthcare professionals to assist thousands of injured Palestinians.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an executive member of the Media Review Network (MRN), Dr Firoz Osman, said the borders have been completely sealed.

“The continuous bombing of anything that moves, even if it moves from one so-called safe haven to another – Israel wants to make it uninhabitable so when Algeria builds hospitals, the Zionists will bomb it again,” explained Osman.

