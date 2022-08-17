All movement of cattle banned as foot and mouth disease spreads

As foot and mouth disease spreads, minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza has banned all movement of cattle throughout SA.

Any disregard for the movement ban is a criminal offence.

Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly.

The minister acknowledged the efforts of farmers, communities and industries “to curb illegal movements of animals from known positive areas, and to improve biosecurity on animal holdings”.

“However, the disease continues to spread, with 15 new properties and two new provinces affected in the last two weeks alone.”

The ban will be declared in the Government Gazette.