All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, says Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says all R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option have been paid.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said payments were made via bank accounts or through the post office.

Letsatsi said there are no clients who chose the “cash send” option who were not paid the grant to which they were entitled.

“All clients who chose the cash send option were sent SMS notifications advising them to choose a different option. Most provided their own bank account numbers and those who did not provide bank details or who not respond were paid through the SA Post Office,” Letsatsi.

He revealed most beneficiaries are being paid via bank account while most collected their grants at a post office earlier in the pandemic.

“Out of the 10.6-million approved beneficiaries, 42% are paid through a post office and 58% through their own bank accounts. This is a significant change from the first iteration of this grant, where more than 60% were paid through a post office.”

In October last year, Letsatsi revealed almost 1.5-million beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option were not paid.

He said the delay was due to Sassa not finalising a deal with banking institutions. “As soon as treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said at the time.

According to Letsatsi, Sassa’s plans to make the “cash send” payment option available was nearing finality. “Clients who did not provide banking details had accounts opened for them in the post office environment to ensure everyone could be paid,” he said. Letsatsi reiterated that those who choose the “cash send” payment option must make sure their cellphone numbers are registered for them to access the funds. “It must, however, be noted that checks and balances have to be in place before any cash send payments can be made. The first check required is to ensure the nominated cellphone is registered in the name of the approved beneficiary of the R350 grant,” he said. Letsatsi said the finalisation of making the “cash send” payment available will ensure additional channels for approved beneficiaries to be able to access their grant going forward. “Additional retailers will be brought on board as we move forward to ensure there is constant improvement in the delivery of this grant,” said Letsatsi. Source: SABC News