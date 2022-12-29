All set for the Cape Town Street parade

The Cape Malay Choirs Road March returns this week after a two-year absence due to Covid-19. In addition, the popular Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade will get the year started on a colourful and joyous note on Monday.
The Cape Malay Choirs Parade will take to the streets on Saturday and Sunday ending 2022. It commences at the corner of Grand Parade and Darling Street from half-past-nine in the evening.
The route for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade remains the same as that of 2020, beginning in Hanover Street in District Six. Buses will drop teams off close to Russel Street and the official parade starts at the corner of Hanover Street and Sir Lowry road – the first troupes will start at about 13h00.
Troupes will parade all along the designated route on Darling Street, form a U-shape onto the Grand Parade, then parade back into Darling Street and up into Adderley Street, then into Wale Street past the Company Gardens. Troupes then cross over Buitengracht Street into the Bo Kaap area. (Schotsche Kloof). In the Bo Kaap they then turn right into Rose Street and parade all the way to the end of Rose Street.
