All set for The Miles of Sport Honorary Cup at the VOC Festival

The Miles of Sport Honorary Cup takes place on Saturday, 3 December at the Athlone Stadium.

The tournament is an U13 7-a-side street cricket tournament that forms part of the VOC festival from the 1st to 4th December. It will consist of six overs per innings where six of the seven players will bat in pairs. Each pair will face two overs of five balls each with each pair completing the entire 10 balls of their innings.

Some other rules include

-Batsmen will be incentivised with scoring boundaries in demarcated zones to score extra runs.

– Boundaries on the 1st ball of an over is doubled.

– Bowlers and fielders are incentivised with runs being subtracted for all dismissal type APART from

LBW. LBW does not apply.

– Dismissals on the first ball of an over are double subtractions from the batting team’s total.

– Wides and No-Balls count as three runs and an extra ball to be bowled.

– There are NO field restrictions.

– NO bowler is allowed to bowl more than one over.

– ALL overs are bowled from one end ONLY.

This exciting, fun tournament is designed for kids to have fun while competing against other teams.

To enter, click on the link below :

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRuXSm2uW81epl51l1PZvzliNuRkeqlHSVuC_s9TTYxw27YQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&usp=mail_form_link