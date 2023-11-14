All systems go as voter registration weekend beckons

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With just days to go before the national voter’s registration weekend the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said they are ready and well prepared, this despite the election date not yet having been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said all stations are fully operational with staff readily available to assist those who will be registering.

“We are encouraging people to come out to register at our voting stations that are stretched well over the Western Cape. We want first time voters to come and register and we are appealing to those who have registered in previous years to come and check if the details are still accurate,” he said.

With much uncertainty around how the registration process work and many still unsure as to what documents are required on the day, Hendrickse said there are two options available, both requiring identification and a valid cellphone number.

“You can register using our online platform at www.election.org.za. All that is required is for you to have your ID, and a phone number, then follow the prompts, within 24 hours a representative from the IEC will contact you to inform you of the status of your registration. The second option would be to physically go down to the registration station, for this you would also need proof of ID and a valid contact number,” he reiterated.

With loadshedding having made its way back into residents’ homes, Hendrikckse said there is not much concern at this point as loadshedding mostly takes place at night.

“Registration hours for the weekend is from 08h00 to 17h00, so we don’t have much concern about loadshedding being implemented, but should any changes occur, we have measures in place to ensure we would still be able to capture all details and upload it to the system. This also applies in the event of us having signal or connectivity issues due to issues out of our control,” he explained.

With voter apathy being increasing high amongst the youth, the IEC said they are doing everything in their power to encourage young people to vote, however the responsibility to mark your X is entirely in your hands.

“We are so set on getting the youngsters to vote, that we start registration for voting from 16 years and older, while they can’t vote at 16, we automatically place them on the voting system the minute they do become 18, so even if you turn 18 the day before the actual day of voting, you would be able to vote,” Hendrickse added.

To vote or not to vote

Speaking to VOC news, many people feel their vote can make a change, while others feel the lack in accountability in government is the main reason behind their choice not to vote.

“I vote although my vote counts for one person, I do believe it can contribute to change and change is what we need.”

“I care about my democracy, and I can who stands for me in government so that is why I vote, if I don’t vote, others essentially vote for those who are in power and who will determine my future for the next few years.”

“I vote because I want all youngsters to know that voting is so important and because your vote matters.”

“Whether I vote or not, it makes no difference. Government makes all these promises and once they are in power, they forget everything they promised us while trying to get our vote.”