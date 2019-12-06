All systems go for T20 Youth Cricket Tournament

Share this article

















Awqaf SA in association with Primroses Cricket Club will host the fourth annual T20 Youth Cricket Tournament from 16th – 19 December 2019 in Cape Town.

A record 68 teams from the U-11 to U-17 age categories, girls’ teams as well as 150 mini-cricketers will take to the field in what has become the largest T20 Youth Cricket Tournament of its kind in South Africa.

This year’s event is of added significance as it will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death in detention of Imam Abdullah Haron at the hands of the apartheid regime.

“Imam Haron was not only a religious leader and political activist who gave his life in advocating social justice, but he was also an avid sportsman who played a significant role in non-racial sport,” Awqaf Deputy CEO and tournament convenor, Mickaeel Collier explained.

The T20 Youth Cricket Tournament started from humble beginnings in 2016 and is hosted in association with Primrose Cricket Club and held under the patronage of Cricket South Africa vice president, Beresford Williams and Western Province Cricket Association CEO, Nabeal Dien.

Collier said the tournament is aimed at giving equal opportunity to our youth, irrespective of their economic and social backgrounds.

“In today’s day-and-age so much participation in sporting events is reserved for only those who have the funds. Our tournament is a family-friendly event that aims to embody all the positive values of postapartheid South Africa… we have deliberately chosen to remain at grassroots grounds.”

“The four-day tournament aims to promote social cohesion and is designed to give the young players a sense of cricket heritage that instils within them the values of social justice via sport,” he said.

Collier called on the community to come out and support the young cricketers who will play at the Primroses Cricket Club grounds in Loch Road, Kenilworth and neighbouring fields in Chukker Road and in Rylands.

