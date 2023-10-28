All systems go for the Springboks vs All Blacks clash

Share this article

None of the present Springbok players is old enough to remember the 1995 Rugby World Cup win. But the players all know the significance of the rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand.

The two teams will battle it out in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris tonight.

Faf de Klerk, who is pivotal to the Bok’s game plan, says the two sides help each other to perform impressively.

“I don’t really know why, but for me it doesn’t get bigger than this. It’s just a feeling you have inside, you can all feel it, the supporters can feel it … it’s spectacular. I’m looking forward to it so much – there’s a lot more to play for that just that cup. You’re going to see some unbelievable rugby on the weekend,” he adds.

Dream match

South Africa versus New Zealand in the final of the World Cup is a dream match.

Playing to defend the World Cup and to try to win an unprecedented fourth title, justifies the hard work that the Boks have put in.

Springbok fullback Damian Willemse says victory would be the team’s way of honouring the squad and the country.

Willemse further adds that, “It would be massive. Not only for us as a team but for the country as well. It has been four years of hard work, sacrifice and dedication that has gone into this – from support staff, coaches and players sacrificing a lot of time from home, bodies on the pitch. We have lost Malcolm [Marx]and Makazole [Mapimpi] in the games, so we are doing it for them as well as everyone back home.”

Source SABC News