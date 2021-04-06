All tensions with Zuma cleared: Mashatile

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) has responded to the notes of the meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, which made their way to the public sphere.

ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, says they have cleared all the tensions with the former president.

He says in the meeting with the ANC’s Top Six, Zuma was frank and touched on all the issues that are of national importance.

In his letter, Zuma accused the ANC of leaving him out to dry at the time when he needed support from the governing ANC.

On Tuesday morning, Mashatile told the media at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria that, things are now settled.

“We listened to him, we also raised our concerns, it was a very conservative meeting, in any organization relations are not easy there’ll always be challenges. I wouldn’t say that the relationship is at all times low, I think it was a moment where we had to be frank with each other because we want to resolve issues and move forward together,” explains Mashatile.

Source: SABC