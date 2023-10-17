Allan Boesak withdraws support for renaming Johannesburg street after him

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) labeled Dr Allan Boesak as “ungrateful” following his rejection of having a street named after him.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, the anti-Apartheid activist, academic, and cleric said while this is a huge honour, he is not willing to be “honoured” at the expense of those suffering.

“When I saw the PA’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene over the weekend and heard that Mr.Mckenzie supports Israel, I was shocked, even though I knew they visited Israel, I did not think they would come up so publicly in such fervent support of the Israeli Apartheid state,” said an admanent Boesak.

And clearly, elaborated Boesak, the Israeli state is a state engaged in war to “exterminate the people of Palestine.”

“My first reaction was that I cannot be associated with this, and I cannot allow my feelings of being honoured this way if the honour comes from a political party that is doing this to the people of Palestine,” added Boesak. “My involvement in solidarity with Palestine has been a very long one, and I have no intention of making that solidarity dented or diverted because they think this is something I need to be grateful for – not at the cost of the lives of Palestinians,” asserted Boesak.

Photo: VOCfm