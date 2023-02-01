Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Alleged child sex-ring kingpin to remain in custody for rest of his trial

Local, News
The Johannesburg high court has revoked Gerhard Ackerman’s bail and ordered that he be placed in custody under supervision by correctional services.

Ackerman is set to remain in prison until the end of his trial.

The court held an inquiry after Ackerman failed to show up in court on Thursday citing ill health.

The state subsequently sought a warrant of arrest after the investigating officers couldn’t locate him.

The court heard evidence through witness statements that Ackerman allegedly wanted to buy an illegal gun and commit suicide as he believed that he wouldn’t get a fair trial.

Other affidavits allege that he told a witness he wanted to relocate to Cape Town and then flee to Botswana.

The trial continued on Wednesday with the father of one of Ackerman’s alleged victims taking to the stand.

Source: TimesLIVE


