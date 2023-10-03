Alleged CIT robbers’ case postponed to next week

Share this article

The case against five accused, who are linked to 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers who were gunned-down by police in Louis Trichardt, has been postponed to Friday next week in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The matter has been postponed for a bail application and further police investigations. They were arrested for the alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicles, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud. The case was transferred from Vuwani to the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court after the state cited security issues.

The accused have been remanded in custody. Defence lawyer Dorcus Mathugeni says they are happy that the state agreed that the offences will fall under schedule five.

“Today’s postponement, the reason was that those accused should have the legal representative on record and also to determine the schedule hence we end up finding the schedule that we are going to face,” says Mathugeni.

Source: SABC News