Alleged claims have been leveled against Athlone School for the Blind in Bellville

By Kouthar Sambo

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has refuted claims of prejudice levelled against the Athlone School for the Blind in Bellville, Cape Town. This comes after caregivers alleged incidents of racial discrimination were rampant at the institution.

“In the last few months, three school busses have been hijacked. The school informed parents living in areas known to be dangerous to admit their child to the school hostel, so that they would not have to be transported daily and run the risk of being hijacked again,” Hammond told VOC News. “This included various areas, including Heinz Park, Samora Marcel, Philippi, Nyanga and Gugulethu. Some parents did not want to send their children to the hostel, so further engagements have been made,” explained Hammond.

A parent of a learner attending the school, Vivian Kunelisi, said that the school hostel is rather “unhealthy and unhygienic” which is why parents are reluctant to allow their children to stay at the hostel.

“The school disagrees with the claim that the hostel’s conditions are unclean and unhealthy. The school management have committed to ensuring that this will be monitored and supervised,” reiterated Hammond.

Kunelisi further cited an alleged stabbing incident involving her child, which took place a few years back at the school. According to her, the school failed to deal with the matter adequately.

“The leadership responsible for taking care of my child at school do not care and have no time for the children. The Sister who tends to the school learners should be the first one to leave the school because she does not know how to take care of our kids,” said a frustrated Kunelisi.

Meanhwile, the WCED’s Hammond said that the school’s directorate, Safe Schools, revealed that there has been no stabbing incident reported to them in the last four years.

However, according to Hammond, the school’s principal reported that there was a stabbing incident which unfolded back in 2019.

“The matter was dealt with in terms of the school’s disciplinary procedures, and the learner has long left the school,” clarified Hammond.

VOC News has reached out to the school’s principal on numerous occasions times but was met with no comment.

This is a developing story*