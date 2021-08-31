Alleged Free Zuma unrest instigator granted bail

Share this article

















A 36-year-old suspect who is facing charges of inciting public violence related to last month’s lootings has been granted R3 000 bail. Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi appeared briefly at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg.

Majozi was arrested over the weekend at her Leondale homme east of Johannesburg.

Majozi, better known as Sphithiphithi Evaluator, is a mother of two and is still breastfeeding one of her children. She was arrested over a series of social media posts.

However, the police say they cannot divulge which posts as they form part of ongoing investigations. The state was not opposed to bail, however, rejected the fine option as her lawyers stated, she has a catering company that has not been doing well.

The court has released her on R3 000 bail and postponed the case to 18 October for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Hawks Spokesperson Katlego Mogale has refuted claims that those arrested are targeted because they are Zuma supporters.

The case of a 35-year-old man accused of involvement in inciting the violence that led to the looting and destruction of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has been postponed to Monday next week. The man who was arrested at the weekend appeared briefly in the local magistrate’s court. He faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.

These include inciting public violence and inciting arson.

The charges relate to the incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal last month, in particular, the burning of the mall. The appearance was held on camera because an identity parade had not yet been conducted.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial Spokesperson Natasha Kara says, “A 35-year-old man appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. The appearance was held on camera due to an identity parade that is yet to be conducted. The matter was postponed to 06 September 2021 for bail investigation.”

Source: SABC News