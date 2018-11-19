Alleged gang leader, members arrested in Cape Town, facing 100 charges

A “notorious gang leader” and six suspected gang members are expected to appear in court on Monday after being arrested in a takedown operation, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

A team of police members from different units arrested the group, aged 25 to 36, in Kuils River in the early hours of Friday morning, said Captain FC van Wyk.

During the raid, officers visited six suspected drug dens and seized a substantial amount of cash, two hard drives and six cellphones.

The group faces over 100 charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Van Wyk said the investigation team included officials from SARS and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), and would be guided by a dedicated prosecutor.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests, which were in line with his strategy to target kingpins of organised criminal groupings and seize their assets with the help of the AFU.

