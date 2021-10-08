Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Alleged gang related shooting occurs outside Wynberg masjid

Police are on scene following a shooting outside Park Road Masjid in Wynberg this afternoon.

The incident is believed to be gang-related. In video footage doing the rounds on social media, two men are seen having sustained gunshot wounds in a silver car on the corner of Batts and Mars roads.

It is alleged that a third person, depicted lying on the side of the road with a gunshot to the hip, is a gangster.

According to an eyewitness, several shots were heard once musali’s begun dispersing after Jumuah, and at least three suspects fled on foot.

More information will be updated once police respond to VOC’s requests for comment.

