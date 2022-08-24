Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Alleged July unrest instigators to appear in court

LOCAL

Police say 10 alleged instigators of last year’s looting and violence who were arrested in Gauteng on Tuesday will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Another person was arrested on Wednesday in the Western Cape. That person will appear in court with the others on Friday.

The looting and violence caused tens of billions of rands in damage in July last year. More than 300 people lost their lives.

The looting and violence followed the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma who had ignored a Constitutional Court order that he continues to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

A total of 46 people have been arrested in connection with instigating the violence.

Bonginkosi Khanyile

Last week, the trial of one of the alleged instigators of last year’s civil unrest was provisionally postponed to September 16 when he will plea.

Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on charges of incitement to commit violence and contravention of the COVID-19 regulations.

His trial was expected to start last week but the defence requested a further postponement.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Rakisson-Kara says, “When we came to court the state was ready to proceed with the trial. After various arguments between the defence and the state, the defence had brought another application to further postpone the matter.  The court granted the postponement to the 16th of September 22 for a plea. The court warned the accused that the matter should start because it is in the public interest and in the interest of justice.”

VIDEO: Adv. Nthatisi Asare says that Twitter helped the Hawks to track down July unrest instigators: 

Source: SABC


