From the news desk

Alleged kingpin behind kidnappings for ransom in Gauteng, Mozambique arrested

A 37-year-old man believed to be the alleged kingpin behind a spate of kidnappings for ransom in Gauteng as well as Maputo in Mozambique has been arrested.

The Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task team pounced on the alleged kingpin and his three associates in Brockenhurst, Johannesburg.

Officers also seized three high-powered vehicles, 6000 tablets of mandrax, cash and luxury brand clothing all believed to have been acquired through money received from ransom payments.

On Thursday, the team arrested another member of the syndicate in Benoni.

Police spokespersonAthlenda Mathe says the management of the SAPS is confident that the task team is closing in on syndicates responsible for kidnappings for ransom.

“The team is following up on intelligence-driven information on other high profile kidnapping cases where ransom demands have been made. The management of the SAPS is confident that the task team is closing in on several syndicates responsible for kidnapping for ransom.”

Source: SABC News


