Alleged Parliament arsonist expected back in court

Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is expected to appear in the High Court in Cape Town this morning for pre-trial proceedings.

At his last appearance, Mafe’s defense team was given time to determine where he will be sent for mental observation to determine if he will be fit to stand trial.

Mafe missed three previous court appearances after he refused to leave his prison cell.

He was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament over a year ago.

He faces various charges including terrorism, arson, housebreaking and theft.

Source: SABC News