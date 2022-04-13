Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Alleged Parliament arsonist to appeal bail refusal next week, maintaining innocence

By Tauhierah Salie

Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is expected to appear in court next Friday, to appeal the court’s refusal to release him on bail. The National Assembly remains largely off limits following a destructive fire in January.

The 47-year-old faces charges including terrorism, arson, and theft.

During his last court appearance, Parliament’s CCTV footage reportedly identified him at the scene of the crime.

His legal team maintains His innocence and accuses the state of unlawful arrest.

His pre-trial hearings are expected to kick off in May.

