From the news desk

Alleged Parliament arsonist’s bail application appeal back in court

LOCAL

A full bench of three judges will again hear arguments in the bail application appeal of alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. This follows a split decision after an earlier bail bid.

Mafe was arrested shortly after a fire broke out at Parliament in January. He faces several charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says Mafe’s case will also be transferred to the High Court next month.

A third judge has been appointed and the argument will be heard at 9am on May 30, 2022. Last month two high court judges, Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and reserved judgment.

This case has been postponed to the 9th of June 2022 after the state successfully argued that there were outstanding reports and authorisation certificates and that the accused will be handed an indictment and the matter will be transferred to the high court at the next court appearance.

Source: SABC


