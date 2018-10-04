Alleged rapist arrested after cops respond to ‘murder in progress’ complaint in Delft

Western Cape police arrested a man in Delft when they responded to a “murder in progress” complaint and saw members of the community attacking him.

He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with child rape allegations.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers were called to Mangoro Street in Leiden, Delft on Sunday afternoon and found a group of locals assaulting a 36-year-old man.

“They removed the person and upon further investigation they gathered information that the suspect allegedly raped two girls, aged 6 and 9. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be examined,” he said.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating the case, according to Van Wyk. [Source: News24]

