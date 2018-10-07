Alleged underworld kingpin, Donkies brother, arrested for murder

Alleged underworld kingpin, Colin Booysen, has been arrested for murder. Police on Wednesday evening nabbed Booysen, 51, at his home in Belhar.

Booysen, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, was bust after his bodyguard allegedly shot and killed a man who tried to kill him on Friday.

Five people allegedly opened fire on Booysen’s car and his bodyguard allegedly returned fire.

According to a well-placed source, Booysen had a fallout with known gangster Adrian Pieterse just after 12:30pm in front of a house in Jacaranda Street in Belhar, which apparently led to the shooting.

The insider says Pieterse walked away but later returned in a black Hyundai Getz.

As Booysen was driving off in his posh BMW X5, he was pulled over by Pieterse who had four other people with him.

“One of the passengers got out of the Getz and gun-pointed Colin. His (Booysen’s) bodyguards got out of the silver BMW X5 and shot at the Getz,” the source said.

Pieterse, who was still in the Getz, was shot while the other four fled on foot.

“A war is brewing and things are going to get ugly. How ugly, I cannot say,” the source added.

The Daily Voice tried to contact Booysen’s lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, on Thursday but he didn’t answer his phone or reply to messages.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed three people were arrested on a charge of murder for Friday’s shooting.

“This office can confirm three males, aged 31, 45 and 51, have been arrested on a charge of murder.

“They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court once charged,” Van Wyk said.

In August, Jerome Booysen survived the sixth hit on his life while eating at the Spur in Soneike Mall.

He returned fire and one of his two attackers was killed while the other was injured.

Booysen was shot in the arm and was treated at a Kuils River hospital.

He was later arrested at the hospital for murder, but was not charged after giving cops a statement.

Colin Booysen, Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje face charges of money laundering and extortion in the Cape Town Regional Court, linked to a violent takeover of the local nightclub security industry.

A fifth accused, Carl Lakay, was shot and killed in the driveway of his Goodwood home in August.

They were nabbed in December for allegedly trying to extort R369 000 from The Grand Africa Cafe and Beach near the V&A Waterfront.

That amount has now been reduced to R90 000.

Their trial starts next month.

[Source: IOL news]

Share this article











Comments

comments