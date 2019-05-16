Alleluia Ministries resurrection case to resume on Thursday

Nkululeko Dlamini and Silungisani Grace Sibanda will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of fraud in connection with the infamous “resurrection” of a man that was performed at Alleluia International Ministries church in February.

The case was postponed for further investigations and to determine whether Dlamini’s South African ID and passport were legitimate.

The court had heard that investigations carried out at Home Affairs revealed that the identity was fraudulent, and was also being used by three other people.

The matter was postponed to Thursday for the verification process and for the cellphone records investigation to be concluded.

(Source: SABC News)

