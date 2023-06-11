Almost 100 addicts break out of Cape Flats rehab centre

Share this article

Parents at a rehabilitation centre in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats have come out in support of the facility following around 100 addicts breaking out on Saturday.

A parent, Sikhumbuzo Ngwevela says he’s struggling to deal with his 20-year-old son’s addiction.

“He ran away, he had promised to be fine and I tell him you are lying to me, because I know that after some time you going to go back to do drugs. I tell him I can’t beat you because you fight back, that’s why I am saying it’s right for you to be here so that if you don’t listen, they must beat you, they must beat you here. I can’t beat you, it’s very useful, it will be a loss to us, we need it.”

Meanwhile, the owners of the drug rehabilitation centre say they are working to bring back normality following the break out yesterday.

Frantic parents packed the centre concerned about the safety of their children. Co-owner of Iliso Lakhe Rehabilitation, Abdullah Gobscall, says a change of management could be behind the chaos.

Source: SABC News